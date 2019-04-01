× Lynyrd Skynyrd bringing farewell tour to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Lynyrd Skynyrd has announced that their farewell tour will make a stop in Oklahoma City in August.

The Southern rock icons’ “Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour” comes after a career that has spanned more than 40 years with over 30 million units sold.

The tour gets its name from their song, “The Last of the Street Survivors” and the band’s fifth studio album Street Survivors that is certified multi-Platinum by the RIAA.

The band will play at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on August 10. Their special guest is Gov’t Mule.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on April 5.

Click here for more information.