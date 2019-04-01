Lynyrd Skynyrd bringing farewell tour to Oklahoma City

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 22: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY; NO COMMERCIAL USE) (L-R) Rickey Medlocke, Johnny Van Zant, Michael Cartellone, and Gary Rossington of Lynyrd Skynyrd perform onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

OKLAHOMA CITY – Lynyrd Skynyrd has announced that their farewell tour will make a stop in Oklahoma City in August.

The Southern rock icons’ “Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour” comes after a career that has spanned more than 40 years with over 30 million units sold.

The tour gets its name from their song, “The Last of the Street Survivors” and the band’s fifth studio album Street Survivors that is certified multi-Platinum by the RIAA.

The band will play at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on August 10. Their special guest is Gov’t Mule.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on April 5.

