Man arrested after allegedly attacking victim with baseball bat after road rage incident

Posted 10:32 am, April 1, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say an Oklahoma City man was taken into custody following a violent road rage incident last month.

On March 29, Oklahoma City police were called to an alleged assault with a baseball bat that occurred near S.W. 44th St. and Pennsylvania Ave.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victims told police that they became involved in a road rage incident as they were driving.

The victim says his wife pulled off the road and another driver, identified as 45-year-old Devon Green, followed her. The victim says they got into an argument with Green, who then allegedly armed himself with a knife.

At that point, the victim says they drove away as Green allegedly pointed a small handgun at them.

The report states that Green followed them to another parking lot, where he allegedly attacked the victim with a baseball bat, hitting him on the left side of his head.

Green was arrested and taken into custody on a complaint of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.