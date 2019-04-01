× Man arrested after allegedly attacking victim with baseball bat after road rage incident

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say an Oklahoma City man was taken into custody following a violent road rage incident last month.

On March 29, Oklahoma City police were called to an alleged assault with a baseball bat that occurred near S.W. 44th St. and Pennsylvania Ave.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victims told police that they became involved in a road rage incident as they were driving.

The victim says his wife pulled off the road and another driver, identified as 45-year-old Devon Green, followed her. The victim says they got into an argument with Green, who then allegedly armed himself with a knife.

At that point, the victim says they drove away as Green allegedly pointed a small handgun at them.

The report states that Green followed them to another parking lot, where he allegedly attacked the victim with a baseball bat, hitting him on the left side of his head.

Green was arrested and taken into custody on a complaint of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.