Mother of missing Tinker airman: “We have no idea where he could’ve gone”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - An airman has gone AWOL.

Scott Young has been missing since last week, when he failed to show up for work at Tinker Air Force Base.

Young's family said they've been calling him for a week now and the calls keep getting disconnected. They live in California and have no immediate family in the Oklahoma City area.

Young's sister, Kristina Stearns, last spoke to her younger brother a week ago. She said she talked with her brother all night last Monday.

Stearns remembers Young stating he was enjoying his days off and would be back to the base Wednesday. That's when Tinker Air Force Base declared the airman from the 964th Airborne Air Control Squadron absent without leave when he didn't show up for work.

Officials on site released this statement to News 4:

"We have been in contact with family, coworkers and friends since the airman was first reported AWOL, and we remain optimistic that he is okay and hopefully we will have some answers soon."

Midwest City police are not indicating foul play was involved, but they're looking for a black Dodge Caliber with the license plate 'ACS269.'

Young's sister said she remained in contact with her baby brother since he moved to Oklahoma back in 2014.

Stearns confirmed, through Facebook messages, Young was transitioning into a woman and sometimes went by the name 'Skylar.'

The missing airman's mother added she hasn't heard from her son in two weeks.

"We have no idea where he could've gone," she said. "He's a sweet kid and is spoken well of by his superiors."