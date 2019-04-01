Officials investigating cause of Edmond house fire

EDMOND, Okla. — Fire crews battled a large house fire in Edmond early Monday morning.

At around 1 a.m. on Monday, fire crews responded to a large house fire near 33rd and Boulevard.

Fire officials said the homeowners called 911 when they noticed large flames pouring out of their attic.

Everyone made it out safely, according to fire officials.

Crew got the large flames contained in about an hour after having some difficulties due to how the attic was constructed.

Fire crews believe the fire may have started in the attic. They’re now cutting holes in the walls of the attic to try and find the source of the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.