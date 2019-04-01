× Oklahoma City man arrested following violent road rage incident involving gun, knife and metal baseball bat

OKLAHOMA CITY – A southwest Oklahoma City man has been arrested on assault charges after causing a road incident, threatening a man and a woman with a gun and a knife and beating the man with a metal baseball bat. It happened around 9 a.m. Friday near SW 44th and S Penn.

“This chick is swerving. I said she almost hit me. I thought it was a woman and, so, I continue on and, next thing I know, we’re both going and he’s zooming up at me, swerving at me and I look over, my husband leans up, about that time he goes, he’s waving a ball bat at you. I’m like what?” Melissa Sperbeck said.

Then, the suspect followed them into a nearby parking lot, hit a parking bumper and then continued following them into the parking lot of a nearby abandoned building.

“He ends up coming in the store parking lot, jumping out of his car with the car still going, he ends up hitting the building and he comes at her side first with the baseball bat,” John Sperbeck said.

Trying to protect his wife, John said he jumped out of the car and walked up to the suspect.

“I kept coming at him like this, and he kept backing off and I’d come at him like this, and he’d back off and he don’t really want none, go away and I started to go back, and that’s when he come back and hit me with the baseball bat and that’s when I tackled him to the ground and took the baseball bat away,” he said.

John was hit hard with the metal bat in the head and the elbow, landing him in the ER.

The Sperbecks said the suspect, 45-year-old Devon Cortez Green, also threatened them with a knife and pointed a gun at them before he was arrested by police on scene.

Green was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for assault and battery charges. He has since bonded out.