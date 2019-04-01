× Oklahoma City Rated in the Bottom 20 for Allergy Sufferers

Oklahoma City has once again ranked in the bottom 20 worst cities to live with allergies.

Conditions for Central Oklahoma have improved. In 2018 Oklahoma City ranked 9th in the US.

Tree pollen is the primary culprit when it comes to itchy eyes, runny noses and sore throats.

Mountain Cedar pollen, followed later by the Eastern Red Cedar normally “kickoff” our Springtime Allergy Season in Oklahoma.

That is followed closely by the blooming of the Bradford Pear trees in early Spring.

Ragweed and Grass Pollen normally begin in late April into early May. Our strong Springtime Oklahoma winds are one of the main reasons allergens remain high through the season.

The good news is our ranking has improved since last year. The bad news is we are still in the bottom 20 cities in the US.