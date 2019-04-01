× Oklahoma in top 10 of most stressed states, study says

OKLAHOMA – Feeling stressed lately? You’re not alone!

According to a new report from WalletHub, Oklahoma is ranked as one of the most stressed states of 2019.

WalletHub says they compared the 50 states across 40 key metrics. The data set ranges from average hours worked per week to personal bankruptcy rate to share of adults getting adequate sleep.

Oklahoma made the most stressed list at #10.

Most Stressed States

Louisiana Mississippi Arkansas Kentucky West Virginia

Least Stressed States