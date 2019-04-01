Oklahoma man dragged as he tried to stop teenage girls from stealing car

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is recovering after he was allegedly dragged down the street when a group of teenagers stole his car.

On Saturday evening, Tulsa police received a 911 call about a person who had been hit by a vehicle.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that the victim spotted four teenage girls stealing his Mercedes, which he left running in the driveway. He says he tried to stop them, which led to him being dragged.

Investigators say the victim’s car was found wrecked nearby, and all four teenagers were taken into custody, according to FOX 23.

The teens were all arrested for auto larceny, and the driver will face an additional charge of hit-and-run.