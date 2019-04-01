Oklahoma pharmacy owner charged after allegedly getting over $1 million from fraudulent claims

MANGUM, Okla. – An Oklahoma pharmacy owner has been charged with dozens of counts related to healthcare fraud after allegedly scamming healthcare systems out of more than $1 million.

Last month, a federal grand jury indicted 37-year-old Jeffrey Terry after an investigation found that he allegedly submitted false claims to SoonerCare and Medicare Part D for medications that were never prescribed to patients.

As a result, officials say Terry received nearly $1.1 million in fraudulent proceeds from the scam.

On Monday, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced that Terry was charged with 40 felony counts relating to healthcare fraud.

“The ability to combine state and federal resources is one of our best assets when fighting fraud and corruption,” Attorney General Hunter said. “I appreciate Mr. Troester and his team for continuing to collaborate with us in cracking down on healthcare fraud in the state and for helping us hold perpetrators accountable for these types of crimes. We must do everything we can to protect the Medicaid system, which serves Oklahomans in need.”

If convicted, Terry faces up to 10 years in prison on each count and a fine of up to $250,000. Once released, he would also have to pay restitution.