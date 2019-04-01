× Orphaned baby beaver getting nursed back to health at Noble rescue

NOBLE, Okla. – An orphaned baby beaver is getting a second chance at life at a local rescue.

The approximately 3-week-old beaver was discovered along a road in Chickasha with two adult beavers. He was the only one still alive.

Those who found him took him to WildCare Oklahoma in Noble.

Employees there are treating him for respiratory issues, and are bottle feeding him formulated beaver milk.

Right now, he swims in a small pool indoors.

When the weather warms up and he’s ready, he will graduate to the outdoor pool.

WildCare is hopeful he will be released back into the wild in the next year or two, or whenever he proves he’s ready.