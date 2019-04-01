PDQ suddenly closes Oklahoma area locations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A fast-food chain that cooks up fried chicken has suddenly shuttered all of its Oklahoma locations.

PDQ was known for crafting hand-breaded chicken tenders and made-to-order sandwiches, but it appears Oklahoma customers will now have to go elsewhere. When the locations closed their doors Sunday, they closed them for good.

The restaurant chain had three locations across the state: Oklahoma City, Edmond and Norman. They were open for two years or less.

On Monday afternoon, KFOR received a statement from PDQ officials, saying, "In regard to the closings, the stores were operated by our local franchise group, and they have been dedicated to the Oklahoma community and our brand. In the best interest of the brand, the decision was made to close all three stores. We are saddened by the news and will miss seeing our loyal Oklahoma guests every day. "

They were owned by local franchise group 'Traditions Fast Casual Holdings.' News 4 tried to reach leadership in the group for comment, but no one got back.

The reason for the closure was not released.