Police: Fight leads to deadly shooting in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One man has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 8 p.m. on March 30, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting in the 1600 block of S.W. 123rd St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 26-year-old Kody Jones suffering from a gunshot wound. Jones was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned that Jones was in a fight with 31-year-old Corey Chappell on the front porch of the home. During the fight, Chappell reportedly pulled out a gun and shot Jones.

Chappell was arrested on one complaint of first-degree murder.

If you have any other information about the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

