Police investigating double shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating after two people were reportedly shot after they left an adult entertainment club.

Just after midnight on Monday morning, Oklahoma City police were called to a local hospital after a victim walked into the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

According to the police report, 911 dispatchers learned that the shooting had occurred near the Red Dog Saloon, located along N.W. 10th St.

Investigators learned that two victims with gunshot wounds drove to the hospital for treatment.

At this point, no arrests have been made and no additional details have been released.