Preliminary hearing conference set for Oklahoma man accused of murdering his parents

EDMOND, Okla. – The case against a 19-year-old man accused of killing his parents will kick off with a preliminary hearing conference later this week.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on March 4, police received a 911 call about shots fired inside of a home near E Covell Rd. and N Bryant Ave.

As authorities went inside the home, they found the bodies of 50-year-old Michael Logan Walker and 44-year-old Rachel May Walker. Both had been shot multiple times.

Officials say the couple’s 19-year-old son, Michael Elijah Walker, admitted to shooting and killing his parents.

Following his arrest, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Bomb Squad was called to search the home.

Edmond police did their initial search of the property right after the crime. During that search, they allegedly found four homemade explosive devices, including PVC pipe bombs.

Police say they also found assorted fireworks and over 100 shells for different modeled shotguns throughout the house.

Walker was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

According to online court records, Walker has already pleaded not guilty.

A preliminary hearing conference is scheduled in the case for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2.

Walker’s attorney has told the Associated Press that he expects to file a motion regarding his client’s mental health.

Walker reportedly told his brother that he “shot their parents because they were sending him messages telepathically and they were Satan worshipers,” adding that “everything was okay, and he would bury the bodies.”