Retired Oklahoma City Fire Department K9 passes away

OKLAHOMA CITY – A retired K9 who served with the Oklahoma City Fire Department and Oklahoma Task Force One passed away over the weekend.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, Jagger served nine years with OKCFD and OK Task Force One and retired in 2017, “enjoying retirement with his handler, Oklahoma City firefighter Jason Smith.”

OKCFD says Jagger’s most notable search and rescue missions include searching for survivors in the aftermaths of the Joplin and Moore tornadoes.

“Thank you for you service Jagger. We offer our sincere condolences to Jason and his family,” said the department on Facebook.