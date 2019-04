YUMA, Ariz. – Two Marine pilots died in a helicopter crash in Arizona Saturday night, according to the U.S. Marine Corps.

According to a release, the two pilots in the AH-1Z Viper crashed during a routine training mission near Yuma at around 8:45 p.m.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, and the names of those involved will be released after their next-of-kin have been notified.