Vehicle crashes into side of St. Anthony Hospital, fire officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY – A vehicle has crashed into the side of an northwest Oklahoma City hospital.

The crash happened at St. Anthony near NW 10th and Classen at around 7:15 a.m. Monday.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, the vehicle crashed into the east side of the hospital.

There are no injuries, fire officials say.

It is unknown what led up to the incident.