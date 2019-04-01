× Victim of SE Oklahoma City homicide identified; officials still searching for answers

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are still searching for answers following Oklahoma City’s 25th homicide of the year.

On March 29, at around 7:40 p.m., police responded to a drive-by shooting near SE 59th and I-35 Service Rd.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

“Officers responded, they found a male in front of a residence in the 700 block. He was transported by EMSA to the hospital where unfortunately he was pronounced dead from his injuries,” MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department told News 4 on Friday. “At this time, we don’t have a definitive description of a suspect. We’re still very early in the investigation.”

On Monday, police identified the man as Arnold Brown, 46.

Police say no arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405)297-1200.