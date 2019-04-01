Wanette schools closed as environmental investigation continues

WANETTE, Okla. – An Oklahoma school district has cancelled classes until further notice following a fire.

On March 20, a fire at Wanette Public Schools caused significant damage to the old cafeteria and science building, which sat vacant for many years.

Due to the age of the building, district officials became concerned about possible health hazards like asbestos.

On Friday, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality recommended that the district close the school until they could confirm that there wasn’t a health risk to any students or staff members.

“School will be closed until further notice. With the help and coordination of ODEQ, we are moving forward as quickly as possible to obtain professional assistance to ensure that the school is safe for students and staff. As of now, we do not have answers to many of our questions and we know that you have many questions also. As soon as we have additional information, we will provide updates on the school’s Facebook page and through email,” a statement by the district read.