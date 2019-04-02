× Alabama man arrested following Oklahoma deputy’s undercover investigation

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – An Alabama man who has a criminal history involving enticement of minors was taken into custody following an undercover investigation in Oklahoma.

In April of 2018, authorities say Randal Earl Mann began talking to an undercover Canadian County deputy, who was portraying a 14-year-old girl, on social media.

Officials say Mann started making sexual comments about oral sex and the child’s sexual history. At one point, investigators say he asked the deputy where she went to school and said that he would come get her.

Authorities determined that Mann lived in Alabama, and Alabama officials took him into custody.

Mann has been charged with lewd acts with a minor under 16 and is currently being held at the Canadian County Jail.

Investigators learned that Mann has a lengthy criminal history including convictions of sexual enticement of children, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and aggravated assault with a knife.

“Thankful for our law-enforcement partners in Alabama for helping us to make this arrest. I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if Mann was preying on local children in Alabama as well, as he has a criminal history for such, ” said Canadian County Sheriff Chris West.