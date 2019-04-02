Blind cat getting second chance at life thanks to dedicated Oklahoma animal shelter volunteers

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – A sweet cat that has had a tough life is now getting a second chance thanks to the hard work of volunteers at a local animal shelter.

When a black and white cat was brought into the Midwest City Animal Welfare’s shelter late last month, volunteers immediately learned something was different about her.

A citizen found the cat wandering the streets, and brought her to the shelter. They told employees at Midwest City Animal Welfare that she could hear well enough to cross the streets and avoid cars, even though she is blind.

Jana Beller, a volunteer at the shelter, said that they soon realized that the cat was not only blind, but was over 10-years-old and was missing a lot of teeth.

The shelter held her for five days, hoping that her owner would come looking for her. While at the shelter, she was quickly able to learn her surroundings even without the help of sight.

“She picked up quickly on her surroundings and even found the litterbox,” Beller told News 4 on Facebook. “[She] had no accidents while at the shelter.”

After realizing that an owner wasn’t coming forward, Beller began searching for a rescue organization that might help the feline.

For two weeks, Beller searched for someone who could give the cat the life she deserves.

That’s when Dana Swanson came into the picture. Swanson offered to foster the cat, and even contacted the Blind Cat Rescue and Sanctuary in North Carolina. After learning of the cat’s circumstances, the organization decided to accept the cat into their program.

They decided to name the cat Cecelia, which is a loose translation for ‘blind girl’ in Italian.

KFOR learned that Cecelia will be flying to North Carolina on Wednesday, and all the costs associated with the transfer have been covered.

Once she is in North Carolina, the Blind Cat Rescue and Sanctuary says she will live out the rest of her life in their care.

“Because we are a lifetime care sanctuary, she will never, ever find herself losing her home again. She will live it out here,” Alana Miller, an administrator with the organization, told KFOR in an email.