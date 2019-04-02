Boy Scout hut vandalized in midst of renovation, Anadarko city officials say 

ANADARKO, Okla. – Officials in Anadarko say they are making improvements to the city, but are struggling against vandals.

According to city officials, the Boy Scout hut is being remodeled for community use for family reunions, birthdays, picnics and other events.

However, recently, the glass out of one of the new windows was broken.

“We are not done with the work yet, however, someone has already broken the glass out of one of the new windows,” said city officials on Facebook. “Please, if you see people vandalizing or being destructive report them to the authorities.”