Broken Arrow creating first female varsity wrestling program in Oklahoma

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Broken Arrow High School is creating a female varsity wrestling program, which is a first for Oklahoma.

Oklahoma City University standout Cassidy Jasperson will serve as head coach.

“At Broken Arrow, we consistently seek new ways to lead and follow our students into the future,” said Broken Arrow Executive Director of Athletics Steve Dunn in a news release. “We take pride in doing our part to expand girls wrestling here in Oklahoma.”

School officials said the wrestling program will fill their schedule beginning with the 2019-2020 season.