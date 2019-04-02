Chuy’s celebrates National Burrito Day by giving back
NORMAN, Okla. – Chuy’s, a national Tex-Mex restaurant with three Oklahoma locations, is celebrating National Burrito Day by donating $1 to St. Jude for every burrito sold on April 4.
For every “Big As Yo’ Face Burrito” sold on April 4 in their 99 locations across the country, Chuy’s will donate $1 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®.
Last year Chuy’s staff and customers donated over $250,000 and this year the company’s goal is to raise over $300,000.
Oklahoma locations:
Norman
760 N. Interstate Dr.
Norman, OK 73072
Tulsa
10808 E 71st Street
Tulsa, OK 74133
8120 S. Olympia Avenue
Tulsa, OK 74132
To learn more about St. Jude or to donate, click here.