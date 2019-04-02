× Chuy’s celebrates National Burrito Day by giving back

NORMAN, Okla. – Chuy’s, a national Tex-Mex restaurant with three Oklahoma locations, is celebrating National Burrito Day by donating $1 to St. Jude for every burrito sold on April 4.

For every “Big As Yo’ Face Burrito” sold on April 4 in their 99 locations across the country, Chuy’s will donate $1 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®.

Last year Chuy’s staff and customers donated over $250,000 and this year the company’s goal is to raise over $300,000.

Oklahoma locations:

Norman

760 N. Interstate Dr.

Norman, OK 73072

Tulsa

10808 E 71st Street

Tulsa, OK 74133

8120 S. Olympia Avenue

Tulsa, OK 74132

To learn more about St. Jude or to donate, click here.