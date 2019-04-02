× Construction resumes on American Indian Cultural Center and Museum

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say construction is underway again on a museum that has been in the works for approximately 13 years.

Construction on the American Indian Cultural Center and Museum began in 2006, but came to an abrupt halt six years later when state funding for the project ran out.

In 2015, legislators passed the responsibility of the museum from the state to the City of Oklahoma City. Bids were due earlier this year and now, construction has resumed.

The American Indian Cultural Center and Museum still sits partially finished at the junction of I-35 and I-40 in Oklahoma City.

At this point, some of the building’s interior hasn’t been constructed yet and there are parts of the exterior that remain unfinished.

The museum is set to open in 2021.