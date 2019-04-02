Eddie Sutton Snubbed Again by Hall of Fame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For a sixth time, Eddie Sutton has been snubbed by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Sutton is still the only coach in division one basketball history to have 800 career wins, but not be enshrined.

Sutton took both OSU and Arkansas to the Final Four during his illustrious career. Sutton needed 18 of 24 votes for enshrinement, but didn't receive that. No word on how many votes Sutton received.

The Tulsa World reports that the Sutton family was so convinced Eddie was getting in that they had begun making arrangements for Sutton to go to Minneapolis, MN for the official announcement this weekend. However, they were "stunned" to learn he didn't get in. The family released a statement through Christopher Hunt who is making a documentary of Eddie Sutton's life and career.

Sutton is a member of the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame, National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, Tulsa Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame, Creighton Athletics Hall of Fame, Kansas Sports Hall of Fame and the College of Southern Idaho Hall of Fame.