× Ex-mayor beats dead man who remained on ballot

EDMOND, Okla. – A former mayor of the Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond has defeated a candidate who died in December but still advanced to the general election.

Complete but unofficial returns show Dan O’Neil won Tuesday’s election over the late Charles Lamb, who was mayor when he died Dec. 11.

O’Neil and Lamb were the top vote-getters in a February primary.

O’Neil has called the election “awkward” and said he will continue doing the work Lamb was doing.

If Lamb had won, the City Council would have appointed a mayor.

Edmond resident Michelle Schaefer started a Facebook campaign backing Lamb because she wanted City Councilman Nick Massey appointed as mayor. Massey has said he would be “honored” to accept the appointment, but he did not campaign for people to vote for Lamb.