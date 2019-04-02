Family desperate for answers following loved one’s disappearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. - Imagine your loved one goes missing. No phone calls. No sightings. No evidence for police.

Since August of last year, 60-year-old Bobby McNutt disappeared from his Pauls Valley home. Investigators had nothing to work with until handwritten clues started surfacing inside his home and inside his mailbox.

"You just don't disappear like that without leaving something,” said McNutt’s brother.

Vanished without a trace.

"It almost seems like he walked out of the house to go somewhere and just never returned,” said Pauls Valley Assistant Police Chief Derrick Jolley.

Not one piece of solid evidence until the handwritten notes suddenly started appearing around McNutt’s home. Where did they come from? Who wrote them? And, why?

“And, that I don't know,” Jolley said. “I don't know."

"I know somebody knows where he is,” McNutt’s brother said. “Somebody does. I don't know who."

