First responders asking Senate group to approve cost of living adjustment for retirees

OKLAHOMA CITY – Retired police officers and firefighters headed to the Oklahoma State Capitol to fight for higher retirement checks.

Many say that they’re struggling to make ends meet or even pay their insurance premiums.

Officials say that is because it’s been more than a decade since their retirement checks were given a cost of living adjustment.

In that time frame, inflation has jumped by 26 percent.

On Monday, police and fire officials joined retirees to demand that a state Senate working group propose a one-time, 4 percent adjustment that is outlined in House Bill 2304. The bill has already passed the House of Representatives.

The Senate Committee on Retirement and Insurance has until next week to pass the measure in order for it to go into effect this year.