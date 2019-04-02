Former prisoners of war recognized during special event

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say former prisoners of war and their families will be celebrated later this week during a special ceremony at the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center.

Organizers say the program celebrates Former Prisoners of War Recognition Day, which is observed nationally on April 9. The day is set aside to appreciate the men and women who gave up their own freedom in defense of the freedom of this country.

Since World War I, more than 142,000 Americans have been captured and interned as POWs.

The Oklahoma City VA Medical Center will host a special ceremony for former POWs from World War II, Korea and Vietnam and their families on April 5.

The program, which will begin at 1:30 p.m., is free and open to the public.