Free fitness courts coming to several Oklahoma City parks

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many Oklahomans are trying to get in shape in time for summer, city officials are hoping to harness that energy in order to become a ‘model city for fitness.’

Later this week, Oklahoma City Parks will open five new outdoor fitness courts as part of a partnership with National Fitness Campaign. The free outdoor fitness areas will allow residents to complete bodyweight exercises and circuit training.

The fitness courts will be located in these areas:

Stars & Stripes Park, 3701 S. Lake Hefner Dr.

Douglass Park, 901 Frederick Douglass Ave.

Wiley Post Park, 2021 S. Robinson Ave.

Woodson Park, 3401 S. May Ave.

Boathouse District, 608 Riversport Dr.

The grand opening will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday with a ribbon cutting at the NFC Fitness Court in the Boathouse District.

“We’d like to invite everyone out at 9 a.m. Saturday for a fun morning,” said OKC Parks Director Doug Kupper. “The NFC Fitness Courts are world-class outdoor gyms, and they’re designed for people of all abilities age 12 and up.”

Once the ceremony is over, everyone is invited to participate in a free boot camp-style outdoor fitness class at 10:30 a.m.

NFC also offers free workouts and competitive tracking on its free Fitness Court App.

“It’s great for people looking for free fitness options,” said Boathouse District Executive Director Mike Knopp. “The app gives you easy-to-follow workout ideas, and if you’re competitive, you can see how you stack up against others using the app nationwide.”