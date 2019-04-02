Guthrie Special Olympian raises more than $4,000 so friends can also participate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, Okla. - One Guthrie girl - one mission: this Special Olympian is determined to make sure all of her friends can participate in the games that have brought so much joy to her life.

You know those people who light up a room?

Those people, who just make everyone around them better?

Grace Coffin-Thormodsgard is one of them.

"Try your best and forget the rest!" said Grace.

That's her motto.

In her 12 years, she's dealt with a number of health issues - including optic nerve hypoplasia - which left her legally blind.

"And we've almost lost her a few times and by God's grace and mercy and goodness she is still here and her love and light just shines through her 'poptastic' personality," said Grace's mom, Donna Coffin.

Three years ago, Grace began participating in the Special Olympics, where she was - well - poptastic!

She's won many awards, but you won't find them on her wall.

"So every year she doesn't keep her medal, she doesn't keep her medals," said Coffin. "She gives it to someone else."

That someone else - always someone special going through a tough time - like a friend who was battling cancer.

But this year, Grace decided she wanted to do even more.

"I wanted to raise money for my friends," said Grace.

Grace's mother says participating in Special Olympics can cost hundreds of dollars.

So Grace decided to do something else she's passionate about: baking brownies, breads and more including her favorite, Rice Krispies Treats.

Grace's family has been in the restaurant business in Guthrie for decades, so they teamed up with her.

They donated part of the profits from their food truck sales and Grace helped sell her baked goods to customers.

In just 5 days, the generosity of others piled up!

They raised more than $4,000!

The money will go to the Special Olympics in Guthrie so all athletes have a chance to compete, just like Super Grace.

"She always thinks of everybody else before herself," said her mother, Donna.

"Because I love all my friends," Grace said.

The big Special Olympics event will take place in a couple of months in Stillwater.

If you'd like to donate to Special Olympics Oklahoma, head to their website.