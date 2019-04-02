× Jury finds ‘Joe Exotic’ guilty in murder-for-hire plot

OKLAHOMA CITY — A federal jury has found Oklahoma’s ‘tiger king’ guilty of all counts Tuesday, including trying to hire someone to commit murder.

56-year-old Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as ‘Joe Exotic,’ was indicted in September on two counts of murder-for-hire and later indicted with more than a dozen wildlife charges.

“The self-described Tiger King was not above the law,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester in a prepared statement. “Rather, the jury only needed a few hours of deliberation before finding him guilty of engaging in a murder-for-hire plot to kill a rival and violating federal laws intended to protect wildlife when he killed multiple tigers, sold tiger cubs and falsified wildlife records. We are thankful for the jury’s careful attention, deliberation and verdict in this case.”

The alleged intended target was Carole Baskin, a chief critic of Maldonado-Passage.

Baskin successfully sued Maldonado-Passage in 2011 for trademark infringement. A 2013 judgment ordered the former Greater Wynnewood Animal Park owner to pay $1 million.

During cross arguments Tuesday, the government pointed to secretly recorded conversations between Maldonado-Passage, an informant and an undercover FBI agent posing as a hitman. Maldonado-Passage is heard in one, talking about Baskin’s usual day-to-day locations she would frequent.

“Did Joe do wrong? Yeah, I’m sure he did wrong. He did sell cubs. He did transport cubs. The murder-for-hire thing? I don’t think it ever would have went this far unless someone pushed it,” said a long-time friend of Maldonado-Passage and former park manager John Reinke.

During trial, the jury heard evidence that Maldonado-Passage paid a former park work $3,000 from Oklahoma to South Carolina and then Florida to Baskin with a promise to pay thousands more after the dead.

Another key witness in the case was the undercover FBI agent posing as the hitman. According to prosecutors, Maldonado-Passage repeatedly sought someone to murder Baskin in exchange for money starting in July 2016 which led to his meeting with the undercover agent on December 8, 2017.

However, the defense has long claimed their client was framed. They said he was all talk and had no intentions of wanting Baskin dead. They told us, before the verdict was delivered Tuesday, they would not be commenting or releasing a statement no matter the outcome.

In addition to the murder-for-hire counts, Maldonado-Passage was also convicted of violating the Lacey Act. Under that law, it a crime to falsify records of wildlife transactions in interstate commerce. He has also been convicted of shooting and killing five tigers in October 2017 without a veterinarian present and in violation of the Endangered Species Act.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Maldonado-Passage could be imprisoned on each murder-for-hire count up to 10 years. He would also be subject to up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 per count. Each Lacey Act violation could carry a prison term of five years, a fine of $250,000 and three years of supervised release. Each Endangered Species Act count could result in one year in prison, a fine of $100,000 and one year of supervised release.

Maldonado-Passage will remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending sentencing, which will take place in approximately 90 days.

