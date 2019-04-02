Man arrested after allegedly pointing loaded gun at children in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – A man was arrested after he allegedly pointed a loaded gun at children while they playing over the weekend.

Police say on Sunday afternoon, a man, Joseph Leblanc, saw three children playing with chains that were on his truck outside of an apartment complex.

That’s when Leblanc allegedly pointed a loaded gun at children, two age 9 and one age 5, telling them to get on the ground.

“They were just playing with some items, they had no intention of vandalizing anything or taking anything,” said Officer Jeanne Pierce with the Tulsa Police Department.

Leblanc and a witness called police, FOX 23 reports.

“Pulling a gun on two nine-year-olds and a five-year-old because they were playing with something that belongs to you is a totally inappropriate behavior for an adult,” Pierce said.

Leblanc was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County jail on a complaint of reckless handling of a firearm.