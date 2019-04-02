× Missing Tinker airman found safe, family members say

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – The search has ended for a missing Tinker airman, family members say.

Late Monday night, News 4 learned from Midwest City police that Scott Young’s car had been found in the parking lot across the street from his home.

Tinker Air Force Base declared him AWOL, or “absent without leave,” when he didn’t show up for work on March 27.

Family members confirmed on Facebook that Young was found safe.

“Thanks for everyone’s prayers and concerns. Scott has been found and is okay,” his mom said.