Mural in Anadarko Post Office selected as new stamp by United States Postal Service 

ANADARKO, Okla. – A mural that can be found in the post office in Anadarko will be making its way onto a stamp.
According to city officials in Anadarko, the United States Postal Service recently announced that a mural in the city’s post office was selected as a new stamp.
City officials say Anadarko was chosen as one of five communities in the United States to be honored with a stamp.
“One of Anadarko’s points of pride will now be celebrated with the printing and distribution of 30 million stamps throughout the United States,” city officials said on Facebook.