Mural in Anadarko Post Office selected as new stamp by United States Postal Service 

ANADARKO, Okla. – A mural that can be found in the post office in Anadarko will be making its way onto a stamp.

According to city officials in Anadarko, the United States Postal Service recently announced that a mural in the city’s post office was selected as a new stamp.

City officials say Anadarko was chosen as one of five communities in the United States to be honored with a stamp.

“One of Anadarko’s points of pride will now be celebrated with the printing and distribution of 30 million stamps throughout the United States,” city officials said on Facebook.

The stamps will be issued April 10.