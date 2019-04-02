× Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrating 300th bakery opening with giveaway

Nothing Bundt Cakes is about to open their 300th bakery and to celebrate they’re having a giveaway nationwide!

On April 9, at 3 p.m. local time, Nothing Bundt cakes will be giving away up to 300 Confetti Bundtlets at its bakeries for 300 seconds.

The 300th Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery is set to open in Jacksonville, Florida, next month.

The limit is one person, while supplies last, at participating bakeries. You do not need to download a coupon or get a special code ahead of time.

Click here for more information and locations.