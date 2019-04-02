Oklahoma City streetcar expands Sunday service hours

OKLAHOMA CITY – City officials say service on the downtown Oklahoma City streetcar is expanding.

When the streetcars first hit the rails, they weren’t planning to run on Sundays unless there was a big event downtown. However, city officials soon learned that Sunday was the second busiest day of the week for streetcar riders.

On Monday, officials announced on Twitter that the schedule for the Oklahoma City streetcars is expanding on Sundays.

Under the new schedule, the streetcars will run from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. each Sunday, in addition to their regular schedule throughout the rest of the week.

#StreetcarSundays are about to get even better. Starting next week, we'll enter our full #SundayService schedule with streetcars running form 7AM to 10PM. Every. Single. Sunday! Come #RideOn with us! pic.twitter.com/zkHzsWNgaC — OKC Streetcar (@OKCStreetcar) April 2, 2019

Fares are $1 for a single ride, $3 for a 24-hour pass, $32 for a 30-day pass and $384 for an annual pass. Daily, 7-day and 30-day EMBARK bus passes also include streetcar service.

Officials remind drivers that the streetcars travel along a designated path, so they can’t improvise or react to mistakes by other motorists.

Do not overtake or pass any streetcar, even if it isn’t moving.

Never park on the tracks.

Park your entire vehicle within the white lines of designated parking spaces to avoid damage to your vehicle.

Watch for approaching streetcars before turning, or opening your car door if you are parked.

Always use your turn signal if you plan to drive along the tracks.

Never tailgate the streetcar.

City officials say drivers should also be prepared to stop since streetcars travel at or below the posted speed limits and make frequent stops. Officials say streetcars also have their own traffic signals that are not intended for motorists, cyclists or pedestrians.

The streetcar has two route options: the 4.8 mile ‘Downtown Loop’ and 2 mile ‘Bricktown Loop.’

Every stop will be served every 15 to 18 minutes, and officials say each streetcar can carry 104 passengers.

Downtown Loop schedule:

Monday- Thursday: 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Friday: 6 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bricktown Loop schedule:

Friday: 6 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.