Oklahoma high school adding esports to extra-curricular activities

SAPULPA, Okla. – An Oklahoma high school is expanding their list of extra-curricular activities to include virtual sports.

Officials with Sapulpa Public Schools told FOX 23 that Sapulpa High School has created a new gaming room that will allow high school students to compete in esports.

The school will have tryouts for esports on Wednesday with gamers competing in League of Legends, Overwatch, Madden 19, Rocket League and Super Smash Bros.

The first competition is said to be at Union on April 20.

FOX23 reports that esports is becoming a popular way for students to earn scholarships for college.