Over 250 meth labs found inside Mannford home

MANNFORD, Okla. – Over 250 ‘shake and bake’ style meth labs were found inside a Mannford home Tuesday, according to Mannford Police.

Mannford Police officials told KJRH they discovered the labs during a warranted raid inside a home at 112 Elm Street in Mannford.

Officers had been watching the home for over a month.

Police say there are three male suspects, one of which is the homeowner.

Authorities have made two arrests so far, and say there are more to come.

It is a felony charge for each lab found.

These are the first shake and bake labs the Mannford Police Chief has seen in over five years.