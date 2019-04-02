Over 250 meth labs found inside Mannford home
MANNFORD, Okla. – Over 250 ‘shake and bake’ style meth labs were found inside a Mannford home Tuesday, according to Mannford Police.
Mannford Police officials told KJRH they discovered the labs during a warranted raid inside a home at 112 Elm Street in Mannford.
Officers had been watching the home for over a month.
Police say there are three male suspects, one of which is the homeowner.
Authorities have made two arrests so far, and say there are more to come.
It is a felony charge for each lab found.
These are the first shake and bake labs the Mannford Police Chief has seen in over five years.