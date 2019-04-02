Paw Patrol Live! coming to Oklahoma City this fall

OKLAHOMA CITY – An event for the kiddos is coming to the Cox Convention Center this fall!

PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” is a music-filled and action-packed production that features the heroic pups from the top-rated animated Nickelodeon series PAW Patrol.

“In PAW Patrol Live! ‘The Great Pirate Adventure,’ Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap’n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure,” said event officials. “Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who’s all ears…Tracker! Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small!”

It’s the most PAWsome day of the year. Happy #NationalPuppyDay. 💙🐶 pic.twitter.com/ZaNateH6CX — PAW Patrol (@pawpatrol) March 23, 2019

The performance is interactive and encourages the audience to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie, help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles.

The show includes two acts and an intermission.

It will be held Friday, October 25 at 6 p.m.; Saturday, October 26 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; and, Sunday, October 27 at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12, and start at $22.

For more information, click here.