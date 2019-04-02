× Russell Westbrook Notches 2nd 20-20-20 Game Ever

On a night when the Thunder needed a win most, their most scrutinized player put on possibly the best performance he’s ever had on a basketball court.

Westbrook started the game against the Lakers lobbing a couple of alley-oop’s to running buddy Steven Adams. Adams finished with ten. After the first quarter Westbrook had 10 assists and seven boards. That despite not hitting a single shot.

In the second half, it was more of the same. Westbrook found teammates, but also got his scoring going. He hit a jumper and later a three. The Thunder found themselves with a 59-55 halftime advantage.

In the second half, the top came off. Westbrook found Jerami Grant for three in the corner early in the third. Grant had 22. Westbrook continued to find teammates. He hit Terrance Ferguson for three in the corner. Westbrook had 21 assists on the night.

Later in the third Westbrook hit a layup, plus a foul, after grabbing a rebound and getting out in transition. Westbrook would also add an emphatic slam en route to a 20 point performance.

In the end though, Westbrook waved off Billy Donovan in the fourth with under a minute to go after the head coach tried to sub him out. Westbrook subsequently grabbed his 20th rebound of the night. It capped off an incredible and historic evening. The Thunder won 119-103 over the LA Lakers, but Westbrook did something thought to be untouchable. 20 points, 20 rebounds, 21 assists.

Westbrook’s 20-20-20 game is the first and only since Wilt Chamberlain did it in 1968. Westbrook becomes just the second ever to achieve the feat. After the game, Westbrook dedicated his performance to LA homegrown rapper Nipsey Russell who was murdered Sunday night.

The Thunder now get ready to host the Pistons on Friday.