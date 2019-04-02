× Senate Education Committee approves Eric Stevenson nomination for OU Regents

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Senate Education Committee, in an unanimous vote on Tuesday, approved the nomination of Eric Stevenson to serve as the next member of the Board of Regents for the University of Oklahoma.

“As an alumnus of the University of Oklahoma, I’m proud to carry the nomination of Eric Stevenson to the OU Board of Regents. I’ve never carried an executive nominee more qualified for a post than Mr. Stevenson. I’ve gotten the chance to know him through the confirmation process and find that he is qualified, capable, and carries a real passion for the University of Oklahoma. I know he’ll do a great job leading OU to achieve even greater success,” President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City said.

Stevenson, a University of Oklahoma alumnus himself, was nominated to the post by Governor Kevin Stitt.

Stevenson serves as the senior vice president of retirement plans distribution at NationWide in Ohio. Stevenson is staying in Ohio where he lives with his wife.

He’ll fly in for board meetings, but he says he’s paying his own travel expenses.

This raised some criticism from the Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus, who questioned if Stevenson could truly know about events and issues on the campus if he lived in another state.

“I didn’t care that he lived in Columbus, Ohio. It would be better if he lived in Norman… but he’s the right guy for the job,” Stitt said.