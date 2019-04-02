× Silver Alert issued for missing 60-year-old Oklahoma woman with mental illnesses

WAGONER, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 60-year-old Oklahoman woman with mental illnesses.

Annette Campell was last seen around 4 p.m. on Monday at the Laureate Psychiatric Clinic in Tulsa. She was wearing an unknown solid color T-shirt and blue jeans.

Officials said Campell’s mental illnesses include bipolar disorder/manic depression and that she is known to be violent at times.

Campell’s vehicle is a white 2014 Buick LaCrosse with Oklahoma tag ‘ASB351.’

If you know of her whereabouts, contact the Wagoner Police Department.