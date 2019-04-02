Texas man, 21, drowns at Chickasaw National Recreation Area

SULPHUR, Okla. – A man from Texas drowned at Chickasaw National Recreation Area last week, officials with National Park Service announced.

According to NPS, a 21-year-old man from Texas disappeared during the afternoon of March 28 while swimming in the creek beneath Little Niagara Falls at Chickasaw National Recreation Area.

People with the man searched the area trying to find him. When they returned to Little Niagara, they found the man beneath the water and called for help around 3:15 p.m. They also started CPR while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

Several agencies responded to the scene and the man was taken to the hospital where he later died around 4:15 p.m.

The medical examiner will perform an autopsy.