Thieves make off with family heirlooms after breaking into Oklahoma City home

Posted 12:43 pm, April 2, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are investigating after a homeowner says their house was targeted by thieves, and two family heirlooms were taken.

The reported burglary occurred last Tuesday at a home near S. Post and S.E. 29th St.

Gail Marlatt told News 4 a man was captured on her doorbell camera peeking into her front windows.

When she got home, she noticed her side door had been pried open.

She then discovered a long list of her belongings were missing including her TV, laptop, iPad, several bottles of liquor and two family heirlooms.

If you recognize the man in the doorbell camera footage, call CrimeStoppers at (405)-235-7300.

