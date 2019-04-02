Turnout light for race involving deceased Edmond mayor

EDMOND, Okla. – Turnout appeared to be light in a race for mayor in an Oklahoma City suburb where one of the candidates died three months ago.

At one precinct in Edmond, just two people had voted by mid morning on Tuesday.

In December, Charles Lamb, who was serving as the city’s mayor, filed to run for another term. The 72-year-old died unexpectedly a short time after filing.

“State election law says there is a period, a three-day period, after that you can’t get on the ballot. I guess you can’t get off of it either,” said Nick Massey, Edmond city councilman.

If Lamb wins the runoff, the city council would then appoint a new mayor.

"We have ample precedent for that in the City of Edmond where people have moved on and others were appointed," said Massey.

However, not everyone agrees with that plan.

"It's important that we have elected officials in our community, nationwide, that is what a democracy is all about," Dan O'Neil, who is also running for the seat, said.

Polls are open until 7 p.m.