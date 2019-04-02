Wanette schools back in session on Wednesday; playground to remain closed

WANETTE, Okla. – An Oklahoma school district will be back in session following a fire.

On March 20, a fire at Wanette Public Schools caused significant damage to the old cafeteria and science building, which sat vacant for many years.

Due to the age of the building, district officials became concerned about possible health hazards like asbestos.

On Friday, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality recommended that the district close the school until they could confirm that there wasn’t a health risk to any students or staff members.

District officials announced that the school will be open on Wednesday, April 3 after they received a negative test result on the HVAC system at Wanette Elementary School.

However, they say asbestos particles were found on the playground.

“Due to the positive test result for asbestos particles on the playground, we will not be able to use the playground. After the rubber surface is removed and replaced, [then] we will be able to re-open the playground. In addition to the playground, the professional removal of debris from the site of the fire will begin as soon as the board votes during an upcoming special meeting to move forward with a licensed asbestos abatement company,” a statement from the district read.

Officials say the board will vote to add two additional days to the end of the school year since there are no make up days remaining in the calendar.