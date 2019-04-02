Young teen with a love for the country wants a place to call home

OKLAHOMA CITY – Kenneth loves getting outside to play sports like basketball and baseball.

And because of his love for the outdoors, he hopes to one day be adopted by a family that lives in the country.

“Drive a four-wheeler by myself,” he said.

This 13-year-old would also like to experience new adventures with an older brother, a father and a mother.

“‘Cause I get to go hunting, I get to get a driver’s license easier,” he said. “I get to do a lot more stuff than I do when I’m in foster care.”

Kenneth lives at a shelter right now with other boys – just one of the many places he’s stayed over the years.

He went into DHS custody nine years ago at the age of four. Just a little boy at the time facing an uncertain future, so he’d love some stability in his life.

“A young family that does not bounce around a lot,” he told News 4.

He says he would also like to find a family who also goes to church; a support system who will help him grow into a successful adult.

And, most importantly, a young man just looking for a place to call home.

For more information on adopting Kenneth, call Tom Peterson at 405-325-9398 and please tell him you saw Kenneth on this segment.

For more resources, click here.

