AAA using grand opening ceremony to prepare drivers for severe weather

OKLAHOMA CITY – Spring is here, which means that families across the state are preparing for severe weather.

AAA says that rainy conditions are to blame for 68 percent of weather-related crashes. The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety claims that about 2,239 people die in rain-related crashes each year in the United States.

Now, AAA is using its grand opening celebration to help Oklahoma drivers.

Free windshield wiper, tire, headlight and battery checks will be offered as AAA opens its firstCar Care, Insurance and Travel Center in Edmond.

“This event is a great opportunity to get prepared before the next spring storm arrives. Automotive maintenance helps reduce risks of wrecks and breakdowns on the road,” said Leslie Gamble, AAA spokesperson. “With busy lives, it’s nice to multi-task, getting car diagnostic checks and repairs while taking care of home or auto insurance, planning a trip or shopping for seasonal gifts.”

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, everyone is invited to the grand opening at 1701 S. Broadway in Edmond.